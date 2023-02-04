Written by Dr. Wale Okediran

I have been eating bread since I was a child. I love bread especially fresh bread so much that I like to eat it on a daily basis. I am now 70 years of age. Kindly let me know if I can still be eating bread.

Mr Tee (by SMS)

Even though bread is good for everybody whatever the age group, people in the 70- year age bracket are usually advised to eat more of brown bread which is believed to be more beneficial for their health. However, where brown bread is not available, white bread can be consumed in moderation.

