By Dr. Wale Okediran

I am a 75 -year old retired Civil Servant with a seven- year history of severe back aches which has not improved despite all forms of medications. My doctor has now suggested an operation on my spine to correct the problem. I want to know if this is safe. I am afraid of being disabled for life.

Wisdom (by SMS)

Back surgery might be an option if other treatments haven’t worked, and your pain is disabling. Many people with back pain also have pain that goes down a leg. These symptoms are often caused by pinched nerves in the spine. Nerves may become pinched for a variety of reasons such as, Disk problems or Overgrowth of bone among other problems. Before you agree to back surgery, consider getting a second opinion from a qualified spine specialist. This is because even though it is safe, Spinal surgery is a high risk operation.

