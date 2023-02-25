Oluwapelumi Kayode is an actress, business enthusiast and movie producer. She has featured in numerous movies and produced a couple of others too. In this interview by YUSUF ABDULKADIR, she talks about her life and career.

How and when did you join the movie industry?

I started acting professionally in 2019. although acting has been a craft that I had been passionate about. Whenever I watched home videos in my formative years, I adored thespians, so I was determined from a tender age that I was going to become one. when I got the opportunity to become an actress, I spoke to a close friend and my friend encouraged me to enroll in training in the field so that I would become a professional. I learned the arts and crafts from the Eagles Caucasus (under the tutelage of Mr Okikiola Afolayan) for two years before I started my own production.

Which movie would you say was your big break in the industry?

My very own movie titled ‘Oba Opor’ gave me the most attention and that title has become my nickname among my fans.

You have taken on in different roles but it seems you are not the type who wants to be stereotyped; which role makes you more comfortable?

Given that I am a versatile actor, I am comfortable with any role. In as far as I can interpret the role and aptly pass the message, I am good to go.





How do you switch from one character to another so easily?

Switching from one role to another comes easily for me. It is what I was trained to do. It is a part of my job description.

What would you say has helped you to be a good actor?

Resilience, upgrading and understudying successful thespians have been the keys.

It is believed that there are caucuses in the industry and one has to belong to one to remain relevant. What’s your take on this?

I do not believe that prominence and relevance come with belonging to caucuses. Talent, hard work and grace are the ingredients of relevance. I am open to working with anyone and I respect people who allow me to work with them.

How profitable has acting been for you?

Even though I’m an upcoming, I can say it is profitable. I pray I have bigger roles that actress would make me confidently assert that acting is a very lucrative job.

What is your take on this? Acting as a full-time profession?

It is fine doing it as a full-timer. We have many successful full-time actors and actresses around the world. However, if one is yet to be a big shot in the industry it is advisable to have a side business(es).

Are you a full-time actress or do you have a side Hustle?

I love acting and it’s a dream come true. However, I have my side hustle— fish ponds, sales of fabrics, make-up business, etc.

When are you getting married?

I am single at the moment. I will get married when I find the right partner whom God has ordained for me.

Has it been hard finding the right person?

No, of course not. However, only God knows the right man for a woman.

Are there people in the industry you look up to? Who are they?

Certainly, I have a lot of people I look up to in the industry and I have always learnt one or two things from them and incorporated them into my style of acting as well.

What do your fans not know about you?

They might think that I’m the ‘over-serious’ type. But I am as playful as a puppy.

What is your favourite role so far?

Every role I have played has always been my favourite.

Some actors say they don’t watch their movies. Does this hold true for you?

I watch my movies. I find it necessary to do that so that I can see where I need to make the improvements.

Has the journey been easy? What obstacles have you had to overcome?

In whatever we do, chances are that we will encounter challenges. Stars and scars make a General. When the challenges show, resilience and God’s grace keep me going.

Can you tell us a bit about your next project?

I am working on something cool. I hope it will surface this year.

How do you react when you receive a negative review about a performance?

Reviews make a better production. Even the Holy Bible says he who despises correction is a fool. I take reviews seriously and I ensure they are addressed appropriately.

What do you do when you are not acting?

I monitor other businesses I’m into. I relax with TikTok by dishing out contents to my families (I refer to my fans as families).

If you could change something about Nollywood, what would it be?

I would be delighted if we genuinely love one another. The issue of seeing someone who doesn’t use ‘Boda and Anti’ for you in the industry as disrespecting should be eradicated.

What message would you want to convey to your fans?

My fans are my families. If they aren’t there for me, I wouldn’t be here. I am here because they are there. I love and value them.

Tell us about your life up as a child?

Growing up was fun as I was affectionately nurtured by my parents in Lagos. I attended Goshen Nursery and Primary School before proceeding to Evans Adelaja in Bariga. Although, I later finished from Goshen International College when the school opened a branch in Ikorodu. It was a missionary school and you should not be surprised. it is because I am from a Christian home and my parents are very religious. I completed my National Diploma from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Ogba Lagos. I had my Industrial Training in TVC and went for my Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

