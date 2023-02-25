By Dr. Wale Okediran

Although I have completed the two doses of the Covid Vaccine, I want to go for another booster. However, I am worried about the possibilities of Heart Failure which I am told, is one of the complications of the vaccine. Kindly advise me.

Muda (by SMS)

There is little evidence to suggest a significant risk of heart failure from COVID-19 vaccinations. Current research suggests there is an extremely rare risk of heart inflammation, including myocarditis, pericarditis, and tachycardia, following COVID-19 vaccination. Complications of myocarditis may lead to heart failure. Experts suggest that the risks of COVID-19 infection far outweigh the risks of COVID-19 vaccinations.

