By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian award-winning musician and actor, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has suggested some platforms for Nigerians to upload and collate results and happenings of their various polling units.

Recall Tribune Online reported that the singer said they would calculate election results by themselves during the presidential election.

In a similar move, Falz took to his Instagram page to announce these platforms.

He wrote, “Upload information from your polling unit so that we can track results REAL TIME, incase Inec want to do magic today.

“A couple of brilliant young Nigerians have created these platforms where we can upload and collate election results today!.

“The Peoples Count, Office Of The Citizen, Collate Africa.

“You can upload, Original copy of result sheet, Video of vote counting, Incidents at polling unit.”

