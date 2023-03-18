Officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at polling units in Epe Division, Lagos, on Saturday at exactly 8.15 am with accreditation and voting starting at about 9.20 am.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election commenced on time at Ward A5, A6, A4 and A2, and Polling Units (PU) 007, 008, 009, 006, 001, 05 and 010.

There was also a high turnout of voters at polling units 02, 05, 07, and 010 and Ward A1, A3, A4, and A6.

NAN reports that the turnout of voters at the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections was higher compared to the Presidential and NASS elections.

There was also a heavy security presence as the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and the Federal Road Safety Corps were seen patrolling the environment in their vehicles.

An official of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Akanni Seriki, said he arrived at the polling unit at about 8.45 am and voted at about 10.05 am.

He added that the exercise was seamless and remarkable.

Another voter, Mr Segun Sonaiki, Permanent Secretary, Education District 4, Lagos commended the INEC ad-hoc staff for early arrival at the polling unit.

He also applauded the peaceful conduct of the voting exercise.

Mr Lanre Odubote, a voter and APC stalwart said he arrived at the polling unit at about 8.55 am. and waited patiently to exercise his franchise at about 10.15 am.

“I hail today’s INEC peaceful, fast, and credible exercise compared to the Presidential/NASS elections.





“I am personally pleased with the conduct of the security agencies, voters’ patience, and the peaceful atmosphere witnessed in Epe Division.

“I must commend this Saturday election exercise,” Odubote said.

