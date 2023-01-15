IPreach Wealth thrills fans with ‘Endure’

Having enjoyed every bit of the highly talented Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Ayoola Oluwaseun David, popularly known as IPreach Wealth, fans are now happier with him as he has just served them with another hot sauce.

Like the phrase that was trending among the fans during the build-up to the release of the song, ‘We will endure till endure is out’. Now that the song is out, they rushed to consume it.

The song keeps garnering thousands of streams and multiple downloads on all music platforms while making its way to airwave top charts across Nigeria within a short period that it hit the internet.

“I’m amazed at the level at which my fans showed me love on this record. This is a huge one for me and my team. We are super proud of the preacher family and I promise not to disappoint them. Expect more music from me.”

READ FROM ALSO IGERIAN TRIBUNE