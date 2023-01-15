Whether Obi wins or not, we will continue to sell out shows across the globe —Peter Okoye

As the presidential election draws near with candidates making efforts to canvass for votes, particularly from the Nigerian youths, Peter Okoye, half brother of the Psquare music group, has said whether his candidate, Peter Obi wins or not, they will keep conquering the music stage with their performance.

Peter has come under attacks from social media users who don’t share his sentiment and choice for the office of the President, but the singer said he remained resolute in his resolve to vote for Obi against all odds.

With less than 60 days to the elections, nerves are being frayed among Nigerians on which of the candidates deserves to be voted for, but Peter and Paul have insisted on Obi, making them subject of criticisms for some weeks now.

Reacting to those who attempted to drag him for his choice, Peter said “You can vote for whoever you like; it doesn’t affect us or our music. Our music has gone global and sold out concerts around the globe.”

He insisted that he and his brothers, including followers of Obi, are only fighting for a better Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…





Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion