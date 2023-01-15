Natasha appeals to Atiku, urges him to fix Ajaokuta steel company if…

“We also trust your excellency that you are going to ensure that you create the confluence port so that Kogi will become the

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi Central has urged the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to fix Ajaokuta steel company among other neglected projects in the State if the latter emerges president.

Natasha made the call during Atiku’s visit to the State for his presidential campaign flag-off on Saturday, January 14.

According to her, a working Ajaokuta steel company will reposition the economy of Nigeria and help the people of the State and Nigerians in terms of wealth creation.

“When a woman stands a up for herself, without knowing it, possibly without claiming it, she stands up for every woman.

“But I say today that when a women stands up for herself, knowingly, consciously, intentionally, she stands up for every woman, she stands up for every man, she stands up for every child so I today, stand up for everyone born of a woman and I have a simple message to pass unto our presidential candidate.

“Sir, as we join you to campaign and we trust that on the 25th of February 2023, that God Almighty is going to grant us victory, we urge you on behalf of all the indigenes of of Kogi state to make the following pledges that;

“We urge you on behalf of all the indigenes of Kogi to make the following pledges; that you are going to make sure that Ajaokuta Steel company works so that jobs will be created so that revenue can be generated so that we can come out of poverty, administrative slavery and we can take position as worthy indigenes of this great country.

“We also entrust your time Sir, that you’re going to ensure that you will create the confluence ports so that Kogi state will become the pivotal power for all the Northern parts of Nigeria.

“We also entrust that our women, our children, that everyone that is in the respective business will have a robust eco-system that will support the entrepreneurs of our state; that grants and scholarships will be given to our children, to our students, that jobs will be created and that we will become a wealthy country because we are indigenes that are extremely hardworking.





“I thank you all and I trust that you will do your own part without fear nor favor, without considering, zoning, without considering religious affiliation. H.E Atiku Abubakar is the candidate to vote for and on his shoulders we entrust a new Nigeria,” she said.

In his remarks, Atiku promised to resuscitate the comatose Ajaokuta steel company and also create the confluence port among other projects recommended by the cerebral lawyer.