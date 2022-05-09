IPOB’s threat to enforce sit-at-home order in Asaba flops

Despite the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to enforce the sit at home order in Asaba and other towns in Delta north, commercial activities went on in the area as usual.

All the markets in the state capital, including Ogbogono, were in full operation, traffic unhindered while banks, shops and schools were opened. Few private schools however shut their gates.

IPOB had on Sunday threatened to enforce the sit at home order as it has been in the eastern states on Mondays.

However, Delta State Police Command had placed officers and men of the Command on red alert and urged them to remain watchful and deal decisively with anyone or group of persons attempting to cause any form of mayhem in the state.

Commissioner of police, Ari Mohammed Ali further directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Area Commanders (DPOs), and Tactical Commanders to maintain Police visibility across the length and breadth of the state and emplace measures that will make the State uncomfortable and uninhabitable for any group of hoodlums.

He assures residents of their safety and urges them to go about their lawful business(es) as the command is willing and able to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons who try to cause any form of trouble in the state.





He admonishes members of the public particularly residents of Asaba and the entire Delta North district to remain vigilant, monitor and report any strange and suspicious movements or persons in their neighbourhood to the Command or other law enforcement agencies.

