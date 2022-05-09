Tunde Bakare says ’16th president’ ambition is a childhood dream

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, has said that his ’16th president’ ambition is a childhood dream.

Speaking on Channels’ Politics Today TV programme after his public declaration for the presidency earlier on Monday, Pastor Bakare recalled that in 1967 he had a dream about ascending 16 steps of stairs in his father’s house and meeting with some Nigerian leaders at his 16th step.

He said that his destiny is intertwined with that of Nigeria. He ended his response to the question about his ambition by saying that he will have a significant role to play in the 16th presidency of Nigeria.

Bakare said he was a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) having been a member of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) that merged with other parties to form the APC.

Bakare was also the running mate of the CPC candidate Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 Nigerian presidential election.

Bakare has joined the growing list of presidential aspirants on the platform of the APC having purchased the N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms.