IPOB warns Igbo youths against joining Ebube Agu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned south eastern youths not to join Ebubeagu, the security outfit formed by the governors of the South-East region.

It restated that the Ebubeagu security outfit was strictly formed to sabotage IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) because it was an abstract security outfit, just as it described the new group as a mockery formed without anything on the ground. IPOB also stated that the new security outfit was set up to fulfill all righteousness, or to spy on its own security network, the ESN to curry favour from “their Fulani slave masters.”

For that reason, the group said, youths from the South-East must shun it, adding that “anyone who neglects this warning and thinks he can hide under the cloak of Ebubeagu to spy on ESN should be prepared to join his ancestors.”

In a statement signed by the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, and made available to newsmen in Awka, on Tuesday, the group said: “It has come to the attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that South-East governors have shamefully and belatedly announced the formation of an abstract security outfit called Ebubeagu to secure the zone from Fulani terrorist herdsmen they allotted our ancestral lands to.

“What a mockery the puppets have made of themselves in their usual quest to please their slavemasters! How can you launch a security outfit without first assembling the personnel and equipping them? When Amotekun was formed, it was not abstract, the personnel and their equipment were handy.

“When our leader floated the gallant Eastern Security Network (ESN), the men were on the ground. How then did South-East traitors called governors announce a security outfit without any personnel or were they under any pressure to hurriedly make the announcement after years of footdragging and deceit?

“However, whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind these bunch of caliphate slaves that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN.

“They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage ESN.

“Any other security outfit formed in South-East will crash because ESN is already on ground and living up to expectations. ESN was floated based on the clamour by our people, and they have since thrown their support behind the outfit.

“Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious, and a needless waste. The governors failed our people when they needed their protection. It’s already late.

“South-East governors set up the outfit probably to fulfill all righteousness or to spy on ESN to curry favour from their Fulani slavemasters.

“We, therefore, warn our youths to have nothing to do with the so-called Ebubeagu security outfit, which was ostensibly formed to sabotage IPOB and ESN.

“Anyone who neglects this warning and thinks he can hide under the cloak of Ebubeagu to spy on ESN should be prepared to join his ancestors.”