IPOB: Stop attacks on Yorubas, Nnamdi Kanu warns members

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Nnamdi Kanu warns members, IPOB supreme leader, Nnamdi Kanu (L) versus Arewa Youths

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has ordered ceasefire against attacks on the Yoruba people across the World.

Tribune Online learnt Kanu issued the warning during his live broadcast of Sunday, July 19, 2020.

In a statement issued by the Head of Directorate of State of IPOB, Mazi Chika Edoziem, Nnamdi Kanu said the time had come for the group to exhibit the discipline for which IPOB is known for.

The statement read, “Consequent upon the directive by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide during his live broadcast of Sunday the 19th of July 2020 to the effect that all attacks on Yoruba people should cease forthwith, the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra has deemed it instructive to reiterate and reaffirm the adherence by all to that directive from our leader.

“To this effect, all IPOB media personnel operating on different segments and platforms be it on print, radio, visual and social media as well as the generality of IPOB family members must strictly obey that directive as given by our leader.

“lt is time to once again exhibit the discipline for which IPOB is known for. We must use the knowledge and information acquired from Radio Biafra during Onyendu’s teachings and those attained from individual research to present our viewpoints on issues of public interest and debate.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency, on Sunday, affirmed that the present administration’s war against corruption is at crossroads, saying that Nigerians must join hands to roll it back on course… Read Full Story
DETAILS of the last six hours of the late first combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile have been released by the Nigerian Air Force. The details were contained in a preliminary investigation report released by NAF’s Director of Public  Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 556 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 36,663… Read Full Story
Someone said after COVID-19, the next most-talked-about incident in Nigeria this year would be the death of the 23-year-old Air Force pilot, Tolulope Arotile. I agreed. In her life (and death), the wise must have learnt how old age and wealth count very little in calculating success. Within 23 short years… Read Full Story
Barely four days to the partial closure of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for rehabilitation, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, said massive rehabilitation of alternative routes… Read Full Story
The sacked Chairmen of local government councils in Oyo State have described a resolution by the state house of Assembly asking them to hand over all properties in their possession as misconstruing last week’s Appeal Court judgment by Justice Haruna Tsammani… Read Full Story
A few hours ago, the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, came back on screens with the promise of glitz, drama, controversies and premium entertainment… Read Full Story
The much-awaited fifth season of BBNaija themed ‘The Lockdown Edition’ officially kicked off on Sunday, 19th July. Returning host, Ebuka, got the show rolling by taking viewers on a tour of the house before introducing the 20 housemates who will be vying for the N85m grand prize… Read Full Story
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold all the existing rates at its meeting this week, a financial expert has predicted… Read Full Story
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) says full deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector will help force down the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol… Read Full Story
IN compliance with one of the conditions attached to the $3.4 billion Rapid Financing Instrument from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the purpose of addressing the severe economic impact of the Covid-19 shock and hamstrung by the sharp fall in oil prices as well as the reduction in Diaspora remittances… Read Full Story
Ours is a country that wastes its best. If you have exceptional talents, be careful! Sooner or later, they will come for you. The hatred will come not only from your classmates but even from your teachers, your uncles and aunties. Household enemies can be the deadliest of all foes. The talents that bloom in our country… Read Full Story

