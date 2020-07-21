Gombe restates commitment to human capital development

Gombe Government has restated its commitment to continue to focus on human capital development for the betterment of the citizenry.

The State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, gave the indication on the occasion of the kick-off event of the Rural Resilience Activity organised by Mercy Corps in collaboration with Gombe State Government, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and International Fertiliser Development Company (IFDC) held at Maidugu Hotel on Tuesday.

While Declaring the workshop open, Inuwa Yahaya said that the presence of Mercy Corps and other Non-Governmental Organisations in the state is a clear demonstration of the administration’s drive to encourage a partnership that could assist them in delivering its mandate.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, said that government places emphasis on health, education, agriculture and infrastructure because they are enablers for moving the people out of poverty.

The governor added that the collaboration with development partners is premised on the fact that they are catalysts for overall development and aspirations.

He expressed delight that the main thrust of the Rural Resilience Activity(RRA )project is to move individuals and households out of chronic vulnerability by stimulating market systems that take into cognizance the unique challenges and constraints of the North-East environment.

The governor further explained that despite the huge potentials the state is endowed with, it had been contending with poor human development in virtually all the sectors over the years, which was compounded by the massive influx of people from conflict areas around the North-East.

He then noted with happiness, the choice of Gombe State for the commencement of the implementation of the RRA project, making Gombe the regional hub of operations, thereby reducing the effect of the increased population on the essential services and infrastructure.

In a remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget, Planning and Development Partners Coordination, Dr Ishiyaku Mohammed, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Jalo Ali appreciated Mercy Corps for making Gombe State the regional headquarters of the international humanitarian service provider, assuring of the sustainability of the collaboration for the benefit of the people of the state.

Earlier, the Investment Fund Manager, Mercy Corps, Mr Joseph Ubek said that the organisation has several programmes to assist the vulnerable estimated at one point three million in the North-East region through empowerment programmes captured in the Rural Resilience Strategy as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.

