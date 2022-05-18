IPOB: No plan to ban Facebook over incitement ― FG

Despite its reservation about the use of the platform by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly to fan violence, the Federal Government has no plan to ban Facebook operations in Nigeria.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the indication while briefing correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Following the government’s concern, Mohammed had a meeting with a team from Facebook in Abuja, on Tuesday, telling them to do something about the use of the platform by the proscribed group to incite violence in the country.

The Minister alleged that many people including an Army couple have recently been killed as a result of the inciting messages placed by IPOB members on Facebook.

Mohammed said his meeting with the team was fruitful as the platform has committed Facebook to do more to check its abuse.

He said: "Oh, yes, we did. I had a very fruitful meeting with Facebook yesterday. At that meeting, we expressed our displeasure that Facebook was becoming a platform of choice for those who stay outside Nigeria, in particular, to incite violence, killings, burning of government properties, killing of soldiers and policemen.





“And that they do more than what they are doing now in looking at the contents, which are unwholesome, which are being used on their platforms.

“Incidentally, the BBC did a documentary on this particular issue and found out that some of them who call themselves social media warriors in England, in France and other places, have in recent times, been using the Facebook platform to incite violence in Nigeria.

“And we’ve all seen the real-life impact of those warmongering, the young couple who are going to marry, soldiers who were gruesomely murdered.”

Continuing, he added: “Over this weekend in Anambra State, policemen were killed, military barracks were attacked. And we did warn Facebook to please, do more than what they are doing now. And I must say that their response was quite encouraging. They said you’re going to do much more.”

Asked whether the government planned any action against Facebook if the alleged incitement continues, the Minister stated: “I think I gave you an answer. We had a very robust discussion with Facebook. Facebook saw our point and they said they’re going to do much more than what they are doing. So if they do that, why would we ban them?

“We don’t ban for banning sake. We ban or we only suspend operations if for any reason, lives are threatened and they do not listen. But this is of engagement.”

IPOB: No plan to ban Facebook over incitement ― FG