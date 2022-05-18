Deborah: Yoruba group condemns killing, tasks FG, Sokoto govt on justice

Prominent Yoruba Diaspora Organisation, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has condemned the brutal killing of Miss Samuel Deborah, urging the both the Federal and Sokoto State governments to ensure, as a matter of urgency, that those involved in the murder be made to face the wrath of the law.

This was just as the body sadly noted that the criminal conspiracy and inciting public disturbance, as pictured by the Sokoto State government against hardened murderers was an insult to the sensibilities of the parents of the deceased, the people of Nigeria and God who created Deborah.

Deborah, a 200-Level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, was murdered and her body burnt last week by irate youths for alleged blasphemy.

However, a violent street protest followed the arrest of suspects linked to the lynching of Deborah as the protesters demanded their immediate release by security operatives.

The incident also led to the crisis that brought the state to a standstill.

YOV Director of Information, Tope Oladimeji, on Wednesday in a statement to the diaspora organization, described the murder of Deborah as too callous, saying that her blood sought justice against all those involved in the killing.





“As a coalition of various Yoruba groups in the diaspora, we are saddened and alarmed by the cruel manner by which the young girl was murdered in her prime. It was one death too callous. The late Samuel Deborah’s blood seeks justice against all those that were involved in the killing”,

“Nigeria is a secular country, where citizens are allowed by the law or constitution to practise whatever religion they believe in without fracas or discord. Nigerians, mostly from the North should respect other people’s religious doctrines.

“A situation where over 20 lawyers came to the court to intimidate the judge is not only awkward, it is a bad signal that could affect the secularity of the nation,” he said.

“Every religion has lawyers and other professionals as members, so it will be suicidal for Nigeria to encourage religious disharmony among its citizens.

“The ugly circumstances leading to the death of that promising, young girl was too cruel in this time and age,” he added.

Oladimeji, however, blasted those he described as religious bigots, who, he said were bent on using religions as tools to cause untold crises across the country, even as he pointedly declared that all those behind these religious crises in Sokoto and other parts of the country should be ashamed of themselves.

“If the truth is told, all those behind these religious crises in Sokoto and other parts of the country should be ashamed of themselves.

“They should be told that their actions are ungodly and that God will not forgive them of their sins

against humanity,” Oladimeji said.

YOV chieftain argued that every religion all over the world abhors the spilling of innocent blood completely, saying that Islam is no exception, adding: “Islam does not allow anyone or group of people to kill anybody through jungle justice.”

According to him, “Islam is one religion that preaches peace and unity across the world. Therefore, it is very unfortunate that some uninformed religious bigots and extremists are doing everything to wreak havoc on the country.”

Speaking further, the Yoruba group said there were reports of some non-Nigerians that were present in the South-West from neighbouring countries, adding that the region was their target and their plan was to cause religious and ethnic crises across the region.

“All those planning to cause trouble by invading the southwest region should stay away from their evil plans. South-West remains the most peaceful region at the moment and we will do everything to ensure the region is peaceful for all residents,” the group vowed.

While sending its condolences to the parents of the deceased, YOV also maintained that no amount of words could heal the wound of the tragic loss, maintaining that the Federal Government, as well as the Sokoto State government, should, as a matter of urgency, ensure that those arrested in relation to the murder of the girl, including the burning of churches and destruction of many properties face the wrath of the law.

This was just as it frowned on the criminal charge of conspiracy and inciting public disturbance levelled against those it described as hardened murderers by the Sokoto State government, describing it as an insult to the sensibilities of the parents of the deceased, the people of Nigeria and God who created Deborah.

“The criminal charge of conspiracy and inciting public disturbance, as pictured by the Sokoto State government against hardened murderers is an insult to the sensibilities of the parents of the deceased, the people of Nigeria and God who created Deborah.

“The incident leading to Deborah’s cruel murder took place in an enlightened environment in a higher institution, under the watch of security men, who, according to reports, were said to have been overpowered”,

“From all indications, those involved in the murder could be identified.

They belong to a class in the school so they are known individuals. So, telling the world that the suspected killers are nowhere to be found in the highest level of deceit. Therefore, Governor Aminu Tambuwal under whose watch a citizen was murdered could not enforce the laws of the land but rather allegedly aided and abetted its cover-up, I think it is Governor Tambuwal who is actually on trial in this case,” he said.

