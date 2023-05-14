The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has unequivocally refuted the Nigerian Government’s concocted lies and falsehoods and its Security Agencies that they have eliminated members of the IPOB criminal gang led by Odumodu.

The body described the claim as nothing but the usual lie and propaganda against IPOB and ESN being propagated by a morally bankrupt and shameless Nigerian Security apparatus to discredit their genuine struggle for Self Determination in the International community.

In a statement issued in Owerri Sunday by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, accused the criminals’ gang and kidnappers as one that have been working together with the Nigerian DSS and Police whom they have now eliminated to cover their evil tracks in Anambra State as operatives of ESN and IPOB members.

He said: “The criminal gang led by Odumodu, who was murdered by the Nigeria Security Agents recently in Anambra State, were not IPOB members nor ESN Operatives”.

According to him, the murdered criminals were among the names that one of their leaders, Mazi Chinasa Nworu, publicly announced as among the criminals who in collaboration with the Nigerian DSS were being used to impersonate ESN operatives while tormenting our people during one of his radio Biafra broadcast last month.

He said that it was on that very broadcast that he declared them wanted and promised a reward for anyone who can give tips on how to arrest and detain them.

Comrade Emma Powerful insisted that IPOB made it clear to all and sundry that these criminals are not ESN Operatives or IPOB members and to prevent these criminals falling into the hands of their gallant ESN operatives, the Nigerian DSS and police had to set them up for elimination.

He said: “The Nigerian Security agencies must understand that ESN are not riff raffs that can be killed by them anyhow without the Security agencies loosing on the battle field”.

They described it as a surprised thing that the Nigeria government and her Security Agencies are feeding the public with falsehood because IPOB is their worst nightmare.

He said that the news that Police had gunned down IPOB members and recovered rockets launchers and Ak47 rifles, are all garbage,f alse and laughable adding that IPOB and ESN operatives don’t indulge in criminalities or enforce non-existing seat at home orders.

He identified the names of the criminals operating between Anambra and Imo States who are already on IPOB’s most wanted list for impersonation to include

Temple aka Butuzo, Calistus Ochiagha, Kpakpando, Obere, Zuma, Sky, 50cent, Oberensi, Uduego, Ojinmiri, Ifeanyi, Agama and Egbe.

He said that all the above-mentioned gang members carrying out criminal activities between Anambra and Imo States are not IPOB members nor ESN Operatives, adding that IPOB is an upright organisation and cannot involve in any criminalities in Biafraland or anywhere.

He said: “We can’t force unwilling people to support the struggle, and neither are we going to kidnap or snatch cars of the same people we are fighting to free from Nigerian bondage”.

He said: “We are waiting for the day Nigeria Government will blame IPOB and ESN for the political and economic quagmire that the government of Nigeria have landed them.

The Media and Publicity Secretary maintained that IPOB is whiter than white and whiter than snow, and would remain resolute towards the restoration of the Independent State of Biafra.

He said: ” The Nigeria Government blackmail and propaganda can’t change our resolve and cannot move our objective”.

.