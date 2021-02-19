IPMAN says supply shortage cause of petrol increase in South East

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that the current increase in the pump price of petrol in the South East was caused by supply shortage.

Mr Chindedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot in charge of Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States said this while speaking with journalists in Awka, on Friday.

Anyaso said the prevailing price of between N170 and N175 in the zone was unfortunate but inevitable because of the reality in the market, explaining that the current hike was due to supply shortage.

According to him, “marketers were only responding to price variations in the market which was controlled by private depot operators.”

He regretted that the problem in the South-East was a peculiar one because there was no functional petroleum depot in the zone and that they rely on other parts of the country for sourcing products with all the risks.

“Our members are selling products between N170 and N175 but it is not any fault of theirs, I am surprised that NNPC is saying that people should sell at N162 when they themselves are not selling.

“Here in the South East, there is no depot, so we rely on other places like Lagos, Warri and Calabar. Presently Warri is not selling and in Calabar, we are buying at N164 per litre and when you add loading and transportation cost before it lands at the filling station, the price tends to be above N170.

“It is not enough to tell the public that prices have not increased, they should tell them that it is the much they are selling to us, they should let us know where we can buy at a cheaper price so that our members can go and buy.

“Going by the cost at the moment, it is impossible for anybody to sell below N170, NNPC should turn the heat to private depot operators and not marketers.

“ So, IPMAN is appealing to NNPC to ensure a sufficient supply of products, they should wet the system by compelling tank farm owners to sell at the approved price.

“Last year, they trucked over 5 million litres down to Enugu and it is still there, let NNPC load that product to our members.

“Marketers are struggling to stay in business because we rely on depot outside the zone for supply and NNPC is not selling, and some private depots have refused to sell, if it is the one they have at our depot, they should come and sell it.

“Any member who increases price arbitrarily will lose sales to the next filling station because we in a deregulated and competitive market, so nobody should see it as marketers problem, it is a supply issue,” he said.

Anyaso called on customers to understand the situation and bear with marketers as they would not deliberately hurt them but would continue to serve them to the best of their abilities.

