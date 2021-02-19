Suspected bandits abduct 17 nursing mothers in Katsina

Reports from Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State disclosed that 17 women were kidnapped by suspected bandits.

A source from the area further disclosed that the women were intercepted on Thursday on their way to a wedding ceremony.

“The incident happened when the women were on their way from Unguwar Rimi Village to Garin Maigora town to attend a wedding ceremony,” he said.

He stressed that all the women were carrying babies as at the time they were abducted.

The source also revealed that one woman and her baby were released by the bandits due to the ill health of the baby.

A resident of the area further disclosed that the security situation in the area had deteriorated.

He added that all the villages in the western part of Faskari town bordering Zamfara State were deserted due to the activities of the bandits, adding that it is only Bilbis town that remains.

He noted that if action is not taken in the next few weeks, Faskari town will also be vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Faskari town in Katsina accommodates an Army Super camp, a battalion of Mobile Police in addition to the Area Command of Nigeria Police.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Suspected bandits abduct Suspected bandits abduct

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Suspected bandits abduct Suspected bandits abduct

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE