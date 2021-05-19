IPC trains journalists on digital security, trauma management

The International Press Council (IPC), Lagos on Wednesday trained journalists on the need to improve their overall safety, digital security and the management of trauma encountered while carrying out reportorial duties.

The 50 journalists who participated in the online training were drawn from different print and broadcast media organizations including online news platforms and blogs in the southern geopolitical zone of the country.

Giving security tips to the participants, Information Security Expert with International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX), Gillo Cutrupi, warned journalists carrying out dangerous assignments to keep personal details and images off social media while developing effective digital security.

Cutrupi also advised journalists to refrain from clicking web links that are not secure and can destroy the devices and leak information.

Founder and Editor of Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Fisayo Soyombo, also urged journalists to be wary of whom they trust when carrying out sensitive reportorial duties.

“No big investigation can be done alone. You need fixers, information, perspectives that can only be possible when you interact with people. And they can make or mar you and your investigations. So, trust people in circumspect,” Soyombo warned.

The serial investigative reporter and editor also advised journalists to be wary when using social media to crowdsource information needed for investigations, urging them to create a plan that offers an exit strategy before embarking on sensitive assignments.

“Transfer your files to secure locations or devices immediately or daily. And don’t underestimate the possibility of being found out when carrying out sensitive duties,” urging journalists to always get the highest standard of protective equipment.

Clinical Psychologist at the Department of Psychology, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Uzo Israel, advised the participants to maintain healthy dietary and sleep patterns that help to manage stress, warning that trauma experienced during reporting has a tendency to overwhelm journalists’ ability to cope with work and life.

Dr Israel revealed that COVID-19 has challenged existing models of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) which are by-products of past events, adding that research has shown that people now exhibit stress symptoms as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking earlier, IPC Executive Director, Lanre Arogundade, said the training with the theme: “Safety and Management of Trauma in Coverage of Dangerous Assignments” were organised in partnership with the IFEX, a global network known for defending and promoting free expression.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. IPC trains journalists on digital security, trauma management ; IPC trains journalists on digital security, trauma management ; IPC trains journalists on digital security, trauma management ; IPC trains journalists on digital security, trauma management.