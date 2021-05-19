FCTA vows to demolish all illegal structures in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Development Control (DDC), on Wednesday, vowed to demolish all illegal structures, no matter how highly placed, in the nation’s capital.

The acting director of DDC, Garba Kwamkur, disclosed this while inspecting ongoing developments across the territory.

Kwamkur, who, however, warned developers to desist from violating the Abuja Master Plan, said the exercise became necessary owing to the increased illegal development activities by the developers who took advantage of the period of lockdown to put up structures.

According to him, a stop-work notice was served on 11 Plc to stop work on the construction of a filling station on the corridor of Bill Clinton Drive, which connects the Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua expressway to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“But then, we have asked them to stop work because developments like will require a detailed site development plan of the whole of that area because it is very versed.

“And a structured plan will have to be prepared and so that we know the delegation of each service that is to be provided to that piece of land. If not, the whole place will be destroyed completely beyond the vision of the Abuja Master Plan,” he stated.

In the case of an Army estate under construction in Idu, the DDC boss revealed that Army moved into the land on the basis of an Area Council allocation and have taken up to 100 hectares of land.

While calling on the army to forward their permit for approval, he explained that the FCT Act of 1976 made it clear that all developers, private, institutional or governmental, must receive a permit from the deplorable Development Control before embarking on any physical development within the city.

Also explaining another infraction by the military (Nigerian Navy Housing Scheme), along with the Airport, the acting director lamented that they got the allocation from Area Council, which had since been quashed by a past FCT Administration, insisting that any allocation with the city must be made by the FCT minister.

He then served a quit notice to the Fulani settlement, located off the Airforce Base, near Army Peacekeeping Operation Base on the corridor of the Bill Clinton Drive.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FCTA vows to demolish all illegal structures in Abuja