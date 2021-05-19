2 injured in fresh shootings in Owerri

Two persons were reportedly badly injured as fresh shootings erupted late Tuesday night in Owerri metropolis, the capital city of Imo State.

The sporadic shootings which took place between 7 pm till 10 pm saw the gunmen shooting around Ama Hausa Douglass, Wethedral Road, Chukwuma Nwoha/Federal Housing Eatate Egbu Road and Ikenegbu axis respectively.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that, while one of the victims had bullet shot at his chest, the other was hit right at his anus and both of them were immediately rushed to the undisclosed hospital in Owerri for treatment.

The situation generated fresh tension as people scampered away for their dear lives to avoid been hit by a stray bullet.

This is the second time similar shootings have occurred at Duglass Ama Hausa Road since wave of insecurity hit the state.

When contacted the new Police Public Relations Officers of the Imo State Police Command, SP Bala Elkana, said that the shooting was a result of a dual gun battle between two cult groups.

He said that no life was lost, adding that immediately the Command got the information, the Police detectives were deployed to the spot to curtail the situation.

