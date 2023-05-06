Ahead of the June take-off date and Proclamation of the new House of Assembly in Osun State, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has suggested to the house to work on bills that will boost the economic fortunes, development, and strengthen institutions in the state to fast track government activities.

In a statement signed by its Chairman in Osun, Hon. Wale Adebayo, IPAC said the development of the state shouldn’t be ignored by the new lawmakers but rather work for the critical mass of the good people of Osun State to enjoy the dividend of democracy.

He said “the House of Assembly is endowed with powers to legislate for the state as well as privileges and immunities to enable it to exercise these powers without hindrance.

“The activities of our security agencies must be modified to perform optimally. The Assembly must give support to the executive in his quest to protect the public.

“Principally, the State House of Assembly is to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the State in respect of matters not in the Exclusive legislative list but in Concurrent list. It could also legislate on other matters with which it is empowered by the Constitution to do so”

“In the real sense of it, we implore the 8th Assembly in Osun to work on legislation that will improve the ease of doing business in the State. Laws that will boost the revenue of the State and increase what we generate internally”, Adebayo said

He advised that the Assembly ensure the independence of the house. They should work in collaboration with the executive arm but not as a rubber-stamp. He added that their role as watchdogs to the executive as enshrined in the constitution must be jealously guarded.

“We urge them to always be critical of the policies. If the truth must be said, it is true to a large extent that most of the Houses of Assembly are rubber stamps to the executive. We have seen it and that is not good”

Since the inception of democratic rule in 1999 till date, Nigerians often refer to the state legislature as rubber stamp. The new assembly should shed the toga of rubber stamp by stamping their authority, as all eyes are on them to deliver dividend of democracy to the unemployed, artisans and civil servants in the state”

Adebayo said IPAC looks forward to working closely with the new House when and if the need arises. “We must work together for a prosperous Osun where security of lives and property are not taken for granted.”

