The Council of Yoruba Obas in the 19 Northern States have decried delays in selecting, accepting and appointment Obas in Yoruba land after the demise of an Oba

The Council described the development as very unfortunate as it has slowed down development in most of the affected communities over the years stressing that something needs to be done to change the narrative.

Chairman of the Council, Oba Hassan Yusuf stated this while speaking with Journalists in Bauchi during the 2023 annual meeting of the Council held on Saturday at the.

According to him, “The trend is rather unfortunate, the delay in appointment of a new Oba in Yoruba land is taking a very long time, even years unlike here in the North, few days or at most one week after the demise of a traditional ruler, another one is appointed and installed.”

The Oba Yoruba of Maiduguri in Borno state, appealed to the people concerned to hasten the process in order to ensure traditional leadership is institutionalised in the entire South West subregion.

Speaking further, he, on behalf of the other members of the Council, warned Yoruba people resident in the 19 Northern States, not to in any way, struggle for leadership positions but respect their host communities.

He explained that the Yoruba leaders from across the 19 Northern states converged in Bauchi to deliberate on issues of regional and national development.

According to him, the topmost among the Issues deliberated upon, included, peacebuilding with other ethnics, the Government of the day, and building a lasting relationship to enhance peaceful coexistence.

He therefore, drew the attention of the government on the current hardship being experienced by Nigerians stressing that things are not easy though he declined further comment stressing that, “It is too early to assess the present Federal government.”

The Council Chairman urged his colleagues in the Northern States to always promote peace, unity and harmony between the members and the host communities.

Oba Hassan Yusuf said that the meeting was expected to come up with strong strategies that will build more relationships between the Yoruba with government at the Federal, states of their various communities as well unite Yaruba Community more in the 19 Northern state with their host communities.

