Interswitch supports Nigeria’s payments ecosystem, headlines CeBIH 2022 conference

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has been announced as the Premium sponsor of the 2022 annual conference of the Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) holding on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Lagos.

The Annual Conference, which has enjoyed keen support from the technology giant, has over the years come to be regarded as the point of convergence for stakeholders representing the different sectors of the Nigerian Payment Industry (NPI).

Interswitch’s headline sponsorship of the conference highlights the digital payment giant’s interest in fostering deeper collaboration between banks and fintechs within the financial ecosystem especially as it celebrates its 20th year in existence.

With the theme, “Leveraging Ecosystem Synergy to Combat Fraud”, the 2022 conference is tailored to emphasize the need for and importance of ‘Payments Ecosystem Players’ (PEP) to collaborate to win the fight against electronic payment fraud.

Interswitch, as a key industry stakeholder, will be instrumental in spearheading these discussions, especially with its recent efforts around the innovative solutions it provides to curb fraud associated with e-payment.

Speaking on the forthcoming retreat, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing and Switching (Interswitch Purepay), reiterated the importance of the company’s participation in industry events such as the CeBIH Retreat, where critical issues, trends and analysis around the payment ecosystem are discussed.

He described the conference as an enabler of the growth and improvement of Nigeria’s payment ecosystem where industry players identify prevalent challenges in the financial ecosystem, provide innovative solutions hinged on current trends, and make quantifiable projections for the future.

“At Interswitch, we remain committed to supporting and partnering with platforms that share our vision to drive a greater,more financially inclusive ecosystem in Nigeria and on the African continent at large. Platforms such as the CeBIHconference provide Interswitch and other industry players the opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and collaborators from the financial system with a view to improving our offerings to our customers amid market demands, global trends, and insights from the operating environment,” Lawal said.

Interswitch has continued to blaze the trail in its role as a major partner of the Committee and its retreat since 2016. This emphasizes the firm’s commitment to the growth and development of the payment technology industry in Nigeria, while providing seamless access to digital financial services for a greater proportion of Nigeria’s teeming population.

The CeBIH Retreat, now in its tenth year, attracts key stakeholders from across the various sectors in Nigeria’s payment industry, serving as an avenue for dialogue among industry players.