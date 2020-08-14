Internet fraud: Man to control traffic for 3 months in Kwara

Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Kolade Emmanuel Balogun, who was prosecuted for internet fraud and fraud-related offences.

Balogun was convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday, following his arraignment by the anti-graft body.

The judge said the convict should pay a fine of N50,000 and to also control traffic at a junction behind the Kwara State Ministry of Physical Planning for three months commencing from August 17 to October 17, 2020.

The charge reads “That you, KOLADE BALOGUN (a.k.a Willam Davis, alias Behemoth) sometime in March 2020 or thereabout at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court attempted to commit an offence of cheating by impersonation, pretending and representing yourself to be a white man called Willam Davis, alias Behemoth to an unsuspected white woman on dating site called SeekingArrangement as it is contained in your Gmail account: Willamdavis@gmail.com and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 95 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.”

The accused person pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him.

The prosecuting counsel, Aliyu Adebayo, in his submission, asked the court to convict the defendant based on his plea, proof of evidence and exhibits tendered.

Also, the defence counsel, Rotimi Oyagbola, urged the presiding judge to temper justice with mercy, arguing that his client is a first time offender.

Justice Oyinloye in his judgement said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt considering the unchallenged and uncontradicted testimonies of the prosecution witness.

He also ordered that his items like phones and laptops, recovered from him, to be forfeited to the Federal Government.

