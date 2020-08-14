Okowa assures completion of Ayakoromo bridge in Delta creek

The ongoing Ayokoromo bridge project in Delta creek would be completed before the expiration of the present administration, Gov Ifeanyi Okowa has assured.

Receiving the newly-elected executive committee members of Ijaw National Council ( IYC )at the Government House, Asaba on Friday, Okowa maintained that he would continue to bring the needed infrastructural projects to Ijaw area of the state to consolidate the tempo of sustainable development in the state.

The leadership of the council had lauded Okowa for linking all communities in Delta, especially Ijaw areas, with good roads and bridges even as it appealed to him to ensure the completion of Ayokoromor bridge, a landmark project in the Ijaw nation.

While saying that the facelift being recorded in Oporoza, Ogulaha and other towns of Ijawland within the state was part of measures aimed at addressing basic challenges, he sued for sustained support of the people so as to stimulate consistent growth of the state.

On the crisis in Diebri community in Warri South-West Local Government Area, the governor said: “Government will take some decisions and see what can be done.”

He disclosed that efforts were being made by the South-South governors to give flesh to the proposed regional security outfit as well as the full reactivation of the BRACED Commission for the overall good of the people of the region.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to nurture democratic principles as it had no viable alternative in nation-building.

Okowa said that his administration would continue to collaborate with persons and groups genuinely interested in the empowerment of youths, and urged youths in the state to leverage on the various entrepreneurial development initiatives of the state government to be economically independent.

He urged the leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) to partner governors and stakeholders in the South-South to fast-track transformation of the region, especially in peace and development.

He congratulated the new executives of the council on their successful election, and assured that he would work with them in stimulating human capital development for the people of Ijaw extraction of the state and other Deltans.

Earlier, the President of IYC, Comrade Peter Igbifa, had said that the executive committee members were in Government House not only to thank the governor for providing a level-playing ground for all candidates to participate in the council’s recent election, but for also not imposing candidates on the electorates during the election that held at Oporoza in Delta.

