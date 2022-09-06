International Charity Day: Dame Okowa defrays N11.2m medical bills of 53 patients, showers gifts on ex-lepers, others

Providence has smiled on 53 patients in Delta state at the commemoration of the International Day of Charity following the payment of their medical bills and that of their children to the tune of N11.2million by the wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa.

Besides, the Delta first lady also presented the sum of N1m to one Mr Lucky Monday whose wife delivered a set of triplets and N5000,000 to a lady who defied all odds and took to tricycle riding.

Also, food items, clothing materials, and school bags among others were distributed by her to eight leper settlements in Ossiomo (Edo state), Eku, Ayakoromo, Ute-Elegu, Aboh -Ogwashi Uku, Okwagbe, Jedo and Ibrede communities spread within the three senatorial districts of Delta state.

The International Day of Charity was declared by the United Nations in 2012 to be celebrated on September 5 every year with the prime purpose to raise awareness and provide a common platform for charity-related activities all over the world.

The date was chosen to commemorate the anniversary of the passing of Mother Theresa of Calcutta who received the noble prize of peace in 1979 for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty, and distress which constitute a threat to peace.

Speaking at the payment of the medical bills at the Federal Medical Centre and Asaba Specialist Hospital, Dame Okowa thanked God for using the 05 Initiative, her pet project as an instrument to meet the needs of the patients who could not afford their bills after being discharged from the hospitals.

While presenting cheques to the hospitals’ management, she prayed to God to speed up the healing of all patients in the hospitals both those whose bills were paid and others.

“Those whose bills have been paid and others God will heal all of them. God will bless the caregivers and health personnel. God will take care of all of them. God will meet all needs of the patients; the blood of Jesus will speak for everyone.

“There is every reason to praise God. Some people enter theatre but do not come out but all of you came out, it is God’s handwork. All of you must go to your homes. God will give all of you speedy healing. Trust God because he is able to take care of you. Leave your burden for God. God says all of you will rise,” the governor’s wife said.

Chief Medical Director of Asaba Specialist Hospital, Dr Peace Oseghe, commended the governor’s wife for her love for the less privileged in society.

“Her Excellency has a passion for helping people. She has a track record of showing love to people. Everybody may not have the ability to do like Her Excellency but you can show love to someone next to you.

She said the patients were selected based on their social status noting that “we did not select patients who can afford their bills. We selected patients who cannot pay their bills.

“Some have been here for up to three months. They cut across those with legs cut off due to accident, the fire burns, domestic accident, premature birth and kept in an incubator for months.”

One of the recipients, Mrs Helen Nwabueze, expressed appreciation for the payment of her child’s treatment.

She said: “I’m so happy and excited. Her Excellency came to the hospital and remembered me and my son. She paid our bills. I didn’t expect it to come like that. We came here on August 12. My child has a hole in the heart. We have been discharged but the money is so much for us to pay.

“Every hour we spent N1,000 oxygen. For her to remember me God will bless her. I’m from Enugu state, not a Deltan. I’m a corps member serving in Delta state in Oshimili south local government council. I like Delta state. I’ve never experienced this before. I don’t know whether my state is doing this but I want all states to emulate Delta state.”