Interest of Lagosians’ll be top priority of my administration ― Jandor

Governorship Candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran Adediran, on Sunday assured residents of Badagry that his administration will put the interest of Lagosians first in making decisions if elected in 2023 as the next governor of the state.

The PDP standard bearer popularly called Jandor gave this assurance during a meeting with the League of Imams in the Badagry zone, which covers; Badagry, Ojo and Ajeromi Ifelodun.

Jandor said his administration would work for the interest of Lagosians as, according to him, his decision would not need second approval from any godfather in the state.

The PDP candidate expressed his appreciation to the Imams for their spiritual support to his gubernatorial ambition since inception, stressing that he would work for the interest and development of the local government if elected governor.

“The way things are, it is like if we don’t do something in Lagos it would remain the same.

“When I started people were saying go and meet this person, but the place I have reached today nobody has taken me here.

“Since then I said; I would move across all the local governments and see things for myself.

We met Alfas and then the League of Imams, and then we had faith that our prayers would be answered.

“The prayer you did some time ago, God has answered it. The next one is also prayer and only God can answer prayer.

“God has made you an Imam of the town. If they bring their money, collect it, you have not collected anything bad but vote your conscience.

“Badagry can be sure that I would work for their interest. I would work for the people of Lagos and put their interest first in decision-making,” he said.

Also speaking during a visit to artisans and physically challenged people in the Agamadeh part of Badagry, Jandor promised to establish a Ministry for physically challenged people in the state that would be headed by one of them.

This was just as the PDP standard bearer reiterated that having hailed from the division, he would work for the development of the zone to erase years of neglect by successive administrations.

He urged artisans and party people to vote for PDP candidates at all levels in the state, stressing that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and their candidates had failed Lagosians.

“This the first time governorship candidate is touring Lagos wards. I am from this division and I would work for my division and change things to erase years of neglect by successive administrations. We have brought a breath of fresh air.





“I will set up Ministry for people living with disability and one of you would be the head,” he assured.

Kola Alatise, chairman of the artisan in the council, pledged the Union’s support for the gubernatorial bid of Jandor, vowing to mobilize members to vote for him.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE