Inter Milan vs Parma: Match Preview & Predictions

Inter Milan

It has been a rocky past few weeks for Antonio Conte and his Inter squad after collecting zero points versus Lazio, rival’s AC Milan, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

With that said, the Serie A front-runners should find clarity and their winning ways as they face a Parma squad who tend to fall victim to the blue half of Milan.

The previous four fixtures these teams have played ended with Inter Milan defeating or drawing, and they also maintained a clean sheet in all the won matches. Parma has been conceding at an average of two goals per game this season which should put smiles on the faces of Inters frontmen.

Expected Inter MilanStarting Eleven– Samir Handanovic, DanilloD’Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, AlessandrioBastoni, IvanPerisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, MatteoDarmian, Lautaro Javier, NicoloBarella&RomeluLukaku.

The Belgium sniper RomeluLukaku continued to touch the scoreboard this past weekend, as Inter cruised into a comfortable 2-0 victory against Genoa. He will be a thorn in the side of a Parma squad who are closing in on the Serie A relegation zone. Lukaku has single headedly helped Inter salvage games they could have lost this season as Antonio Conte’s desperation to sign the striker has become an excellent investment.

It’s imperative for Conte to walk away with silverware this term, alongside ex-Manchester United Lukaku given the go-ahead, Conte has been allowed to sign every player on the former Juventus masterminds shortlists.

Parma

Parma’s introduction to the 2020/2020 Serie A has had its ups and downs with more down. They have only won one of their previous five games, and, while Fabio Liverani should not be worried directly with his squad, his team need to walk away with a result. The schedule ahead for Parma is not pretty; points lost early in the season will hinder their chances of survival.

Expected Parma Starting Eleven– Luigi Sepe, Giuseppe Pezzella, Riccardo Gagliolo, Simone Iacoponi, Alberto Grassi, JasminKurtic, Gaston Brugman, DrissaGuiCamara, Lorenzo Simonetti, Andreas Cornelius &Gervinho.

The main concern for Parma has been their back-four; their previous two fixtures have seen five goals conceded. Adding injury to insult, Parma has several key players missing from their squad. Brunette, Valenti, Scozzarella, Mihaila, Osorio, Sprocati, Busi&Inglese have all struggled with injury concerns.

Inter Milan vs. Parma United Prediction

Inter will be happy to see Juventus drop points against Verona last week, and I expect full effort in attempts to gain a more considerable point lead from the reigning champions.

not to beat Inter Milan since 2018 and has lost four of their previous six games. They have won one, drawn none and lost three fixtures in the Serie A this term, and with a fierce Inter side looking for points, we should expect another loss on the cards for Parma.

I am anticipating a Milan victory; however, I do believe Parma can find the back of the net at least once. Parma has only missed the net in three of their previous twenty away games, proving they know how to score on the road.

Key Statistics

65% of Inter Milan’s previous twenty home fixtures have ended with both teams scoring.

75% of Parma’s previous twenty away games have ended with both teams scoring.

Inter Milan has not failed to score at home since July of this year.

Parma has not kept a clean sheet away from home since February of this year.

Inter have scored 2.1 goals per game at home this season while conceding an average of 1.1 goals.

Inter Milan’s previous twenty home fixtures have seen 3.2 goals per game.

Parma’s last twenty away fixtures have averaged 3.5 goals per game.

Final Match Prediction: Inter Milan 2 Parma 1

Best Bet: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @ 1.95 with Sportsbetting.ag

