The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners United Kingdom (CIEPUK) has promised to offer 50 per cent scholarships to Nigerian students who just arrived from war-torn Sudan at Paul University, Awka, Anambra State.

On Wednesday, the first batch of 376 Nigerian students trapped in Sudan arrived at the Pilgrims Terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja. The students arrived through an Air Peace Plane and the Nigerian Air Force Jet NAF C-130.

President of CIEPUK, Professor Marcel Ezenwoye said the Institute had also decided to render assistance to the affected Nigerian students in the spirit of ethnocentrism saying the gesture was in line with the Federal Government’s policies on inclusive, affordable and accessible education to all Nigerians.

“We at CIEPUK are compelled to help because everything must not be left to the government alone, especially as the situation calls for urgency and immediate action.

It would be our own commitment to making sure that as the stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country are brought back safely, we can offer them succour in their educational pursuit.

“It will be a privilege and honour of tremendous pride that we will be out there to give every Nigerian student returning from war-torn Sudan, a sense of pride and oneness in their country.

We will offer them a 50 per cent scholarship to Paul University, so that for a semester, they pay N60,000 as tuition fees, N30,000 for the hostel and N5,000 as medical fees.

“We are very ready to do it immediately. No time wasting. Any action that would promote national pride, national cohesion, peace and unity, we are for it,” Professor Ezenwoye said.

