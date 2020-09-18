Insecurity: Troops neutralize 16 Terrorists, nab 38 others with family members ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Friday disclosed that the Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole had eliminated 16 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and arrested 38 others including their family members in renewed efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to end insurgency activities in the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the update on the operations of Armed Forces of Nigeria across the six geo-political zones of the country in the last one week.

This came just as the DHQ vowed that the military would soon end the activities of DarulSalam Terrorists in the North Central part of the country going by that the recent arrest of its members and release of hostages in Kogi and Nasarawa states, which is described as a major breakthrough.

Gen. Eneche explained that the Troops had recorded appreciable successes within the week, adding that some of the terrorists arrested also included their family members with caches of arms and ammunition recovered.

He stated that the troops had on September 10 in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force engaged the terrorists at Kassa Kura in Maiduguri Town, Borno State, killing two terrorists during the encounter.

He added that Troops also successfully repelled two different terrorists’ attacks at Ngala and Baga towns killing two terrorists and recovered various categories of arms and ammunition the same day.

According to him, “Troops conducted ambush operations and eliminated three BHT/ISWAP elements recovering of a large cache of arms and ammunition at Ngurosoye village of Bama Local Government Area and Dalori Gari in Maiduguri.

The Coordinator also disclosed that the troops had on Sept. 11, killed five terrorists due to superior firepower while others fled with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

He further disclosed that Troops in conjunction with local vigilantes had on Sept. 14, killed four BHT/ISWAP fighters and arrested seven at Gashua Local Government Area of Yobe.

This, according to him is in addition to three others arrested on Sept. 13 at the College of Agriculture in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

According to him, “It is also worthy to mention that the wife and son of one of BHT’s high profile member, Abdulrahman Abdullahi had been earlier arrested by troops in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Sept 7

“Gleaning from the records of these operations, there is no gaining saying that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security operatives are resolute in their determination to end the insurgency and achieve sustainable peace in the North-East zone of the country.”

In the North Central, Enenche assured that the military would soon end the activities of DarulSalam terrorists, adding that the recent arrest of its members and release of hostages in Kogi and Nasarawa states was a major breakthrough.

He said that the various military operations in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states had continued to record successes, adding that some members of the late Gana militia groups were recently arrested from their camp.

According to him,” Troops of operation Safe Haven had between September 13 and September 15 raided hideouts of suspected criminals within Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“A total of 25 suspects were apprehended while one locally fabricated pistol loaded with one round of 9mm ammunition was recovered during the course of the operation,” he said.

In North West, Enenche said that the Troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Sahel Sanity had continued to dominate the zone leading to the killing of several bandits and arrest of some and their collaborators in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States within the period.

He added that the air component had also launched several airstrikes on some identified bandits’ camps in the forest killing many bandits and destroyed their hideouts.

Gen Eneche stated that the Military High Command commended all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their commitment, determination and dedication.

According to him, “they are equally encouraged to remain firm and decisive in curtailing the activities of all criminal elements in the country.

“Members of the general public are hereby assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria working with other security agencies will continue to tackle the security challenges and will ensure that normalcy is attained in all the geo-political zones of the Country.

“However their support is highly solicited in the area of providing credible information to assist our operations.”

Kogi Govt Writes US, Protests Visa Ban

Kogi State government has protested the recent visa ban imposed on politicians alleged to have rigged the November 2019 election…Troops neutralize Terrorists

Third Mainland Bridge Phase One Rehabilitation Almost Complete ― Controller

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Friday assured that Third Mainland Bridge repairs were progressing…Troops neutralize Terrorists Troops neutralize Terrorists

Ondo Amotekun Arrests 65 Cows, Herder Over Farm Destruction

No fewer than 65 cows and the herdsman in charge, Adamu Adamu Yusuf , have been arrested by men of the Ondo State Security…Troops neutralize Terrorists Troops neutralize Terrorists

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE