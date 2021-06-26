Police raid 3 IPOB camps in Imo

The Police Tactical Units, in collaboration with the IRT and Special Forces of the Imo State Police Command, Owerri, has raided three different camps belonging to the IPOB/ESN in Imo State.

The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, disclosed this in a statement issued through his Media Adviser, CSP Michael Abatham, on Saturday in Owerri.

The raids, according to the CP, followed the arrest of an IPOB/ESN kingpin/commander, who after interrogation, gave useful information about their camps and activities.

CP Yaro said that the kingpin also led the Police Tactical Units comprising of Imo command Tactical Units, IRT and Special Forces teams to the three IPOB / ESN Terrorist Camps located at Atta in Ikeduru LGA, Izombie in Oguta LGA and Ideato North LGA in Imo State.

The Commissioner said that on sighting the Tactical teams approaching their camps, the hoodlums opened fire at them which resulted in a heavy exchange of gun fire.

He said that due to the superior firing power of the Police the hoodlum were overran by the Tactical Units.

Abutu Yaro said that some of the hoodlums escaped with bullets wounds into the forest.

He added that several weapons, stolen cars, explosives, gunpowder, charms, lPOB/ESN flags, ammunition, bags of Indian Hemps, tramadol tablets and many other hard drugs were recovered from the camps.

The Commissioner of Police used the situation to commend the efforts of the men of the team and urged them to sustain the tempo.

He expressed his appreciation to Imolites for their support and assured them of the command’s commitment in ensuring a crime free Imo State.

