The Military High Command disclosed on Friday that the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies in the country in the last 12 months have neutralised 6,886 terrorists and other criminal elements, arrested 6,970 suspects, rescued 4,488 kidnapped hostages, and recovered 3,320 assorted weapons and 39,075 assorted ammunition in the ongoing operations across the various theatres of operations across the country against insurgency activities

Director of Defence Media Operations, DMO Major General Edward Buba, revealed this to Defence Correspondents in Abuja while updating on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies against insurgency activities from January to December 2023

.General Buba said that additionally, troops recovered 100,316,600 litres of crude oil, 60,339,426 litres of AGO, 3,465,450 litres of DPK, and 3,544,990 litres of PMS. respectively

According to him, ” the major security threats within the year 2023 were terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, oil theft, secessionist agitations, and farmer-herder clashes.

” The threat dynamics were, however, defined along geo-political zones, with some permeating across the regional lines.

” The predominant threat in the North Central (NC) and North West (NW) regions is armed banditry and terrorism, while the Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State West African Province’s lingering insurgency remained the main threat in the North East (NE) region.

The major threat in the South-East (SE) and South-West (SW) was the secessionist agitations of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Yoruba Nation, respectively.

He added that” the South-South (SS) region continued to experience oil theft, cultism, and youth restiveness.

However, acts of criminality such as kidnapping, armed robbery, communal clashes, and cattle rustling were common across the six geopolitical zones.

It is pertinent to point out that most security threats in the country were fueled by the proliferation of small arms, exacerbated by the influx of illegal arms and ammunition through our porous borders and the preponderance of local arms fabrication factories in the country.

” Thus, the armed forces kinetic and non-kinetic efforts were geared towards tackling these threats in all the geopolitical zones.”.

According to him, “The security situation in 2023 has remained fluid, complex, and dynamic, with the threat morphing in form and scale.

” This unpredictable nature of the threat and the attendant demands for stability have continued to pose significant challenges for security forces. Consequently, various forces have continued to evolve tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP) to professionally respond to these threats.”

He disclosed that following the development, the armed forces have been developing the desired enablers to overcome the country’s numerous threats.

According to him, “Notably, the application of kinetic and non-kinetic efforts in collaboration with other services and security agencies has continued to shape the operating environment, in which we are in a dominant position.

“In addition, attention was given to providing relevant resources to enhance troops’ capacity to defeat the threats. The cumulative outcome of these efforts is reflected in the increased stability achieved across the various theatres of operations.

He expressed with delight that the nation’s troops were in a dominant position and were winning the war. against insurgency activities in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

