Insecurity: Troops kill scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Yobe
• Recover large cache of arms, ammunition
The Military High Command on Tuesday said that the Nigerian troops, in the renewed efforts to end insurgency in the country, have killed scores of Boko Haram/Islamic Republic of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist fighters on the outskirts of Dapchi in Yobe State.
This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche.
According to the statement, the bandits were eliminated during an operation carried out by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on Monday while two of their gun trucks were destroyed.
It explained that the air operation was conducted following reports that BHT/ISWAP terrorists, in about five vehicles, had launched an attack on the town.
It stated consequently one Helicopter Gunship was scrambled to engage the terrorists and scored direct hits on their vehicles, destroying two of them and killing the occupants.
The Chief of the Air Staff commended the Air Task Force for their professionalism and directed them to remain resolute towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East, the statement added.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
COVID-19: Notorious Oyo Company Produces 19 New Positive Cases
A company in Ibadan again, on Monday, produced 19 COVID-19 cases after producing 30 on Saturday and eight on Sunday. It has, thus, produced a total of 57 COVID-19 positive cases. The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this in a statement on Monday… Read full story
We Won’t Relax Ban On Religious Gatherings For Now Despite Pressures, Says Makinde
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday said despite pressures from various clerics on the state government to relax ban on religious gatherings over the coronavirus pandemic, the government has no plan for now to relax the ban. According to the governor, based on the expert advice which indicated that transmission… Read full story
Infectious Disease Bill: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Denies $10m Bribery Allegation In Nigeria
Country Director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Nigeria, Dr Paulin Basinga, on Monday, denied allegations over the $10 million bribe purportedly given to the leadership of Nigeria’s House of Representatives. Dr Basinga stated this at the opening of the investigative hearing held at the instance of the Special Ad-hoc… Read full story
Why We Didn’t Disclose Name Of Company In Ibadan Where 38 Staff Contracted COVID-19—Makinde
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has given reasons the name of the company where 38 staff member contracted coronavirus has not been disclosed. On Saturday, the governor announced that 30 members of an unnamed company in the South West area of Ibadan contracted coronavirus while on Monday, he disclosed… Read full story
How People Can Boost Immune System Against COVID-19—Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, listed some plants that residents of the state could consume to help boost their immune system against contracting the virus. Speaking at the Government House, Ibadan, Makinde said that people could boost their immune system against the virus by consuming… Read full story
COVID-19: Ekiti Residents, Authorities Worry Over Insecurity Amid Lockdown
No doubt, the battle against the coronavirus pandemic has remained the crux of major discourses across the globe and Ekiti State in particular in the last three months. Among the measures put in place in the state to curb the spread of the virus is the restriction of movement declared by the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi… Read full story
Reps To Partner Governors’ Forum To Produce Widely Acceptable Infectious Diseases Bill ― Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday reiterated the readiness of the House to partner Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in the bid to produce a satisfactory Control of Infectious Diseases Bill for the citizens…. Read full story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING