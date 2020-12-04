Insecurity: Troops kill 12 bandits, arrest 4 robbers with military uniform in North West ― DMO

The Nigerian army troops of Operation Sahel sanity aimed to combat the menace of banditry and other crimes have killed 12 bandits, arrested 4 suspected armed robbers dressed in military uniform in the Northwest zone.

Addressing a press conference on Friday at army super camp Faskari, Katsina State, the acting director, Defence Media Operation (DMO), Brig General Benard Onyeuko said the troops have intensified their offensives clearance operations, fighting patrols and ambushed.

“These ongoing operations, without doubt, have led to the achievement of tremendous successes such as neutralization of bandits, recovery of arms, destruction of bandit’s camps, the rescue of kidnapped victims, the arrest of suspected bandits and their collaborators”.

“On 15 November 2020, our gallant troops while conducting routine night patrol came in contact with armed bandits at Yar Tasha Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State. On sighting the troops advance, the criminals immediately started firing sporadically but the troops displayed tactical superiority, closed in and overpowered the bandits with overwhelming firepower.”

According to him, 3 of the bandits were neutralized, 3 AK-47 rifles with 3 magazines loaded with live rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition were recovered by the troops.

“Some of the bandits, however, managed to escape by the skin of their teeth with varying degrees of injuries, similarly, on 16 November 2020, the gallant troops while acting on credible intelligence about kidnappers activities at Garin Arawa in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State, swiftly moved to the area and made contact with the criminals.”

“During the encounter, the gallant troops neutralized one of the kidnappers as others escaped in disarray into the bushes owing to troops superior fighting prowess. In the aftermath of the encounter, troops recovered one AK-47 Rifle mounted with a magazine and one motorcycle.”

He disclosed that troops conducted a robust clearance Operation and assaulted bandits enclaves at Mararaban Kawaye and Gobirawa villages in Safana LGA of Katsina State respectively.

“The gallant troops encountered initial resistance at Gobirawa but successfully over-powered the bandits, in the aftermath of the encounter, 6 bandits were neutralized while 4 AK-47 Rifles, 3 Dane guns and 2 motorcycles were captured.”

He further said acting on timely information the troops smashed a bandit’s syndicate hideout at Galadi village in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State. “During the operation, 2 bandits were neutralized. A meticulous cordon and search by the troops led to the recovery of 2 AK-47 Rifles in the hideout.”

“troops conducting farm patrol along Gidan Ruwa axis of Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State came into contact with some marauding bandits. On sighting the advancing troops, the suspects fired sporadically in an attempt to escape.”

“The resilient troops pursued them with a heavy volume of fire leading to the neutralization of one of the escaping bandits and recovering of one AK-47 Rifle loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition in the process”.

He said in other operations conducted, on, troops deployed at forwarding Operation Base Faskari during a routine patrol arrested 2 suspected bandits’ collaborators named Lawal Madawaki and Hassan Ali at Gobirawa village in Faskari LGA of Katsina State.

“The troops acting on credible Information arrested 3 suspected bandits’ collaborators named Abdulmumini Maidoka, Lawal Abdullahi and Sanusi Abdullahi at Majafa village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State.”

The time also raided an illegal mining site at Kadauri area in Maru LGA of Zamfara State and arrested 11 suspected illegal miners.

“On 24 November 2020, following credible information, troops busted a cattle rustlers camp at Dankori village in Mani LGA of Katsina State arrested 3 suspected cattle rustlers while 300 cows were also recovered at the scene.”

Similarly, on 28 November 2020, troops while on routine border patrol intercepted and apprehended 4 suspected armed robbers dressed in military camouflage inside a Honda vehicle at Macrine village in Yelwa LGA of Kebbi State.

“We still solicit for more timely information that will assist the troops in their operations.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…Troops kill 12 bandits Troops kill 12 bandits

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…Troops kill 12 bandits Troops kill 12 bandits

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE