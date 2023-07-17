Troops of 192 Battalion Nigerian Army (NA) operating in the 81 Division Area of Responsibility have intercepted an international ammunition smuggling syndicate while transporting a truckload of smuggled ammunition to Anambra State.

This information was contained in a statement released to the press in Abuja on Monday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday, 15th July 2023.

The statement explained that the troops, acting on actionable intelligence, conducted a meticulous and rigorous stop-and-search operation along Ajilete-Owode Road in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State and uncovered the illegal ammunition in a truck with registration number ENU 697 XY.

It was discovered that the truck was loaded with 720 packets of Red Star Cartridges of 12 Calibre, containing 25 cartridges per packet, totalling 18,000 cartridges, and an additional 250 packets of live (black) cartridges containing 10 packets each, totalling 2,500 cartridges of the same calibre.

According to the statement, “The suspects, identified as Mr Eric Seworvor, a Ghanaian national, and the driver, Mr Lukman Sani, have been taken into custody and are assisting with ongoing investigations.

“Information gathered during preliminary investigation revealed that the ammunition, which was surreptitiously concealed in a supposedly empty truck, was imported from Mali via Idiroko International Border, where the criminals had successfully evaded several other checkpoints en route to their final destination in Onitsha, Anambra State, where they intended to deliver the illegal ammunition.

“Timely intervention by the vigilant troops, however, thwarted the chaos that such a volume of ammunition would have unleashed on innocent members of the public if the criminals had succeeded.”

The statement also appealed to all law-abiding citizens to continue supporting the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information as they combat security challenges across the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, commended the troops for their commitment and urged them not to relent as they strive in synergy with other services and security agencies to provide a safe and secure atmosphere for all Nigerians and socio-economic development across the country.

