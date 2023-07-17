The House of Representatives has commenced the screening of the service chiefs appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The House’s Ad-hoc Committee on the Screening of Service Chief nominees, on Monday began with screening the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa and the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taureed Lagbaja

The Chairman of the adhoc Committee, Mr Babajimi Benson, said the exercise was a necessary constitutional provision in the process of institutionalizing and legitimizing the appointment of persons for the positions of service chiefs of the Armed Forces of country.

Benson stated that the House takes the role seriously and always do it meticulously in accordance with its extant rules.

