The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has debunked the circulation of a viral memo claiming that the force has withdrawn police aides from politicians.

In a press release, the NPF addressed the ambiguity surrounding the signal, stating that it is fake and did not originate from the NPF or any of its formations.

The memo in question, purportedly originating from MOPOL 45 FHQ ABJ, ordered the removal of police aides from certain top politicians and their relatives.

However, the NPF clarified that the signal deviates from its telegraphic message structure and standard, as it bears the irregular signature of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), whereas such a signal would typically be signed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who heads such formations.

Taking immediate notice of the situation, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has ordered a thorough investigation into the source of the fake memo.

The IGP assures that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for its creation and dissemination.

The NPF’s clarification comes as a relief to politicians and their relatives who may have been concerned about the withdrawal of police escorts, as stated in the fake memo.

The police force is determined to maintain transparency and uphold its standards of communication, ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public.

In light of this incident, the NPF reminds the public to remain vigilant and cautious about the authenticity of information shared on social media platforms.

The spread of fake news can cause unnecessary panic and confusion. Citizens are encouraged to rely on verified sources for accurate and reliable information.

The NPF remains committed to its duty of ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians, including political figures. The force will continue to provide necessary security arrangements as required by law.

As investigations into the source of the fake memo continue, the NPF emphasizes its commitment to upholding professionalism and maintaining the public’s trust in its operations.

See the post here:

DISAVOWAL OF FAKE SIGNAL REGARDING REMOVAL OF POLICE AIDES FROM POLITICIANS, VIPs The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) wishes to address the ambiguity surrounding a signal that has been in circulation on social media, purportedly originating from MOPOL 45 FHQ ABJ, ordering the removal… pic.twitter.com/HBG492bjJV — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) July 17, 2023

