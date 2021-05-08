Insecurity: Oyo police calls for cooperation 

OYO State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has appealed to indigenes and residents of Ayete town and others, especially in Ibarapa North Local Government, to partner with the police, in order to overcome the security challenges being faced.

Onadeko made the appeal when she visited the town on Thursday, for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation on ground, and to have a stakeholders’ meeting with other security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, indigenes and residents of the surrounding towns and communities.

According to the police commissioner, the visit became necessary following the incessant kidnappings occurring in Ibarapa towns and communities, which she said had been giving her great concern and worry.

In attendance were other security agencies, traditional rulers, community heads, religious leaders, social workers, local government representatives, local hunters and vigilante group members.

According to Onadeko, “I’ve been concerned and worried about the spate of kidnappings and other violent crimes going on here. “It is of no use sitting down in Ibadan and issuing directives. It’s better I come here and we all sit together, talk as a family, advise one another and find a solution to what is going on in our community.”

She said that she was in Ayete to seek the people’s support “so that we can all work together and see how we are going to stop this issue of kidnapping and other crimes. The state police boss thanked all royal fathers, other security agencies, vigilantes and local hunters, saying: “You’ve been of so much help to the police, joining us to comb bushes and forests. “We know you have a difficult terrain where vehicles cannot reach easily. So we brought a vehicle and two motorcycles to add to the ones Amotekun Corps have.”

Onadeko stated further that the police and other security agencies had pledged to work together, saying that there was belief that the spate of kidnappings would stop. The police commissioner also promised an increase in the deployment of tactical and Intelligence assets to the area. In his remarks, the Commander of Amotekun Corps, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju, urged the people to always avail security agencies of information in order to get rid of the criminals.

According to Olayanju, “we all know what is going on about kidnappings and killings. But we can’t do it alone. We need information because the criminals live among you. We should not be afraid of speaking the truth.”