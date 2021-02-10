Insecurity: Oluwo recommends compulsory education for herders

A frontline traditional ruler and the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Okanbi on Wednesday recommended compulsory formal education and vocational skills for herders in the country to reduce the spate of kidnapping and general insecurity in the country.

The royal father who made the recommendations in a statement in Iwo, Osun State, added that “Parents of children between five to 25 years seen with cows should be prosecuted.”

According to him, “I’ve done this in my domain. The herders should be made to be educated and embrace the city lifestyle and not the bush. They should be empowered with education. Life is richer in the cities than the bush. Doing such will shape their aspiration to legal means of making huge income.”

Also, “Data management of everyone on Nigeria soil is a necessity to efficiently monitor and detect infiltration. I commend the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari for enforcing NIN. The value is priceless. The enlightened will appreciate this better, soon. Creating a data bank for Nigerians will enable security agents and agencies to easily monitor criminals and crimes.

“Equally, ranching should be promoted by the government. Developing countries as Nigeria should be attracted to modern means of raising animal most especially cattle. Open grazing may continue to lead to a breach of peace. The government has to orientate everyone, not only the Fulanis, on effective means of raising animals.”

The royal father, therefore, suggested that “As a long term solution, the affairs of those people at the core grassroots without social amenities and basic infrastructures should be properly monitored and catered for urgently. Formal education or vocational skills should be made compulsory for them.

The Oluwo also condoled with Nigerians and families of those who have lost their relatives to banditries and all forms of insecurities saying, “I pray for the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. As a natural paramount ruler and one of the fathers to the nation, I’m bereaved. No father is happy when his children are killed. To you all, may God forgive your shortcomings.”

