Present your case before us, Senate President tells aggrieved Nigerians

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday asked Nigerians who feel strongly about contentious issues that affect them in the polity to present such before the National Assembly.

He made the appeal while playing host to a delegation of the Enugu State Committee on the creation of Adada State which visited him in his office at the National Assembly.

The team was led by Chief Vita Abba, accompanied by former Minister of Information and the immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Speaking specifically on state creation, Senator Lawan lauded the team for making their demand now that the process of the Constitutional review was in progress.

“You are in order. You are at the right place. This is the people’s Assembly, saddled with the responsibility and mandate of receiving and listening to Nigerians who desire one form of legislative Intervention or the other to ensure that Nigeria is stable, peaceful, that people live in harmony and trust.

“So your quest for the creation of Adada, you are welcome. We are going to give you every opportunity and support that will be necessary for the creation of the Adada State.

“It is a constitutional and legitimate agitation. Nigerians should take the opportunity of the Constitutional review process that the ninth Senate and indeed the National Assembly have embarked upon.

“This is about the creation of Adada state. But there are so many other opportunities to better a lot of our people through a constitutional amendment.

“So I am taking this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians who feel strongly about certain issues – how we live together, how we secure our people and any other matter under the sun that Nigerians feel very strongly about, that the constitution should have or should not have.

“This is the time to take that opportunity to come to the National Assembly and make the case. We are here for Nigerians,” Lawan said.

The Senate President assured his visitors that “we are going to be supportive of your cause.”

Earlier, while making his presentation, Chief Abba pleaded with the Senate President to use his good offices as Senate President and chairman of National Assembly to ensure the creation of Adada state.

“Today, we want to tell you that, not only is Adada sustainable, Adada has all it takes to be a state. We have the manpower. We have the resources,” Chief Abba said.

