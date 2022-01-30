Insecurity: NAWOJ commends Masari

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has commended the Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari, for what it described as his outstanding management of the current security challenges facing the state and the northern part of the country.

The President of NAWOJ, Comrade Ladi Bala, gave the commendation while speaking at the opening ceremony of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Katsina State.

The NAWOJ president reiterated that the way Governor Masari is managing the security situation of the state to ensure that lives and property are being protected through various strategies is commendable.

She further applauded the governor for his efforts towards empowering women and putting them on the path of financial independence through diverse vocational and skill acquisition programmes.

She urged everyone to be safety conscious as security remains a collective responsibility, adding that young people must be further engaged to prevent fraudulent activities including ritual killings.

Bala concluded by calling on every Nigerian to take up the responsibility of protecting one another for the development of the country at large.

In her address, the First Lady of the state, Hadiza Masari, called for an end to drug addiction in society, urging people to join in the fight against drug addiction and use especially among youths.

She noted that if drug addiction is nipped in the bud, insecurity will be a thing of the past in the country as a whole and called for more people to embark on massive sensitisation of the public against drug addiction.

Masari further called for more collaboration among stakeholders, calling on people, associations including NAWOJ to work with governments to rid the society vices and foster development.

