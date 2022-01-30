Buhari greets Onyeka Onwenu at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry to celebrate the joyous occasion of the 70th birthday of a renowned songwriter, singer and journalist, Onyeka Onwenu.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Sunday said he congratulated the multiple award-winning artiste and actress for leading a life that keeps inspiring both the old and young.

The President affirmed that Onwenu’s creativity, sincerity of purpose and diligence continue to bring glory to the country, starting out as an NTA presenter and reporter that caught the world’s attention by putting a spotlight on corruption in the ’80s and releasing songs with great social and moral impact.

President Buhari felicitated with the former Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of National Centre for Women Development and Chairperson of Imo State Council for Arts and Culture for the fresh ideas and institutional reforms she brought into public service, passionately creating and pursuing a vision for a better life for many.

The statement added that as the journalist and activist turn 70, the President expressed his belief that her many recognitions and awards, at home and abroad, were well deserved, particularly in directing her energy into global movies with historic contexts and sharing the gospel of Christ.

He prayed that the Almighty God will continue to bless Onwenu, singer of “One Love”, who is also known as the “Elegant Stallion”, with long life and good health.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.

Suspected Cannibal Pays N500,000 For Boy’s Human Organs, Says ‘That’s My Favourite Meal, Especially The Throat’

A 57-year-old man, Aminu Baba, arrested by Zamfara State Police Command for allegedly conniving with three others to kill a nine-year-old boy and get his body parts, for which he paid N500,000, opened up on his liking for human parts as a meal, with the throat as his favorite.

Police, Amotekun After Criminals On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

IN response to the agitations and fears of people plying the Lagos-Ibadan highway over attacks by kidnappers, Ogun State Police Command has assured the general public that it has mapped out strategies to outrun the kidnappers and flush them out of their axis of operation.