Insecurity: Navy marines kill 34 terrorists, disrupt operations in Lake Chad

The Nigerian Navy Marines at the Naval Base Lake Chad, in conjunction with the 403 Amphibious Brigade of the Nigerian Army, operating under Operation HADIN KAI, have killed 34 Boko Haram terrorists (BHT) in the Lake Chad area.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Saturday by the Naval Spokesman, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho.

The statement explained that the Nigerian Navy Marines conducted offensive operations against terrorist elements on October 28, 2026, with initial reports indicating that eight terrorists were killed in action.

It added that a subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revised the casualty figure to 28 terrorists killed in action.

According to the statement, in a separate operation on October 30, 2026, the Nigerian Navy Marines deployed at the Naval Base Lake Chad conducted another offensive strike against an identified Boko Haram terrorist enclave at Dumba.

It further explained that the operation followed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions that facilitated the identification and monitoring of terrorist elements before a precision strike was executed.

According to the statement, a preliminary Battle Damage Assessment indicated that six terrorists were neutralised, while several others reportedly sustained injuries.

It noted that the casualty figures remained subject to further verification as operational assessments continued.

The statement added that the recently established Nigerian Navy Marines had served as a force multiplier under Operation HADIN KAI, strengthening offensive operations against terrorist elements.

According to the statement, “Their operational contributions have enhanced the capacity to target terrorist enclaves, disrupt hostile activities and deny Boko Haram terrorists freedom of action within the Lake Chad area.

“These efforts continue to support the degradation of terrorist capabilities and advance ongoing operations to restore peace and stability in the North-East.”

It reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to supporting joint operations through sustained offensive action and intelligence-driven engagements to strengthen national security and protect vulnerable communities.