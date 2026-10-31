2027: Tinubu’s govt has brought governance closer to FCT residents — Candido

The Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for the President in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has described President Bola Tinubu’s administration as a blessing to the FCT, saying it has brought democratic dividends and governance closer to indigenous people and other residents than previous administrations.

Candido spoke on Saturday at the FCT Stakeholders Assembly and Rainbow Coalition meeting for the endorsement of President Tinubu at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

The gathering brought together traditional rulers, political leaders, area council chairmen, indigenous communities and residents, who endorsed Tinubu for a second term, alongside Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda for the FCT senatorial seat, Hon. John Gabaya for Abuja North Federal Constituency and former Kwali Area Council Chairman, Danladi Chiya, for Abuja South Federal Constituency.

Expressing appreciation for Wike’s leadership, Candido said the minister’s appointment marked a turning point in the governance and development of the territory.

“Your coming to Abuja remains a blessing to the good people of the Federal Capital Territory. Some of us have seen successive administrations in Abuja, but we have never seen an administration that provided democratic dividends and brought government so close to the people as the administration of Mr President through you, the Minister,” he said.

He added that the FCT had witnessed unprecedented attention under the present administration, urging residents not to take the government’s interventions for granted.

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“We have never had it so good. We will continue to add our voices to ensure that we do not become ingrates in Abuja, because this administration has done everything for us,” he said.

Candido said indigenous communities, including the Gbagyi, Gana-Gana, Bwari, Koro, Gade and Bassa, were beginning to experience a stronger sense of representation in government.

He expressed concern over what he described as a lack of appreciation by some politicians for the administration’s contributions, urging residents to place the collective interest of the FCT above partisan considerations.

He also urged the minister and other political stakeholders to identify genuine supporters and distinguish them from pretenders.

“Some politicians can be very dishonest. What they say is not exactly what is in them. We have pretenders, and we have to speak out so that we can identify those who are truly working with and supporting you, and those who are behind the scenes trying to do the other way,” he said.

On the FCT senatorial race, Candido described Aduda as the best senator the territory had produced, saying his record distinguished him from previous representatives.

“Senator Aduda will go into history as the best senator ever produced in the Federal Capital Territory. We had resident senators and indigenous senators in the past; their records are there. Senator Philip Aduda’s record is here, and everybody can see it,” he said.

He urged residents, particularly those who had benefited from the administration’s interventions, to demonstrate their support through active participation in the political process.

“This is the only opportunity that we have, and we should never play with it. We will never allow this government to go without our support. We need to support this administration 100 per cent,” he said.

Candido, who said he had toured the 17 graded chiefdoms in the FCT as Renewed Hope Ambassador, called for greater inclusiveness in the composition of the FCT administration, urging the minister to ensure adequate representation for the nine traditional chiefdoms and Nigerians from different ethnic backgrounds residing in the territory.

Recalling his tenure as chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Candido said he deliberately promoted ethnic balance, noting that his first vice-chairman was Igbo, his first-term council secretary was Hausa, while a Yoruba person served as council secretary during his second term.

“I believe in inclusivity. I made sure that among the cabinet, we had representation from every shade of opinion and background,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the 2027 elections.

“By the grace of God, APC is going to win this election 100 per cent, and we are not going to regret it,” he said.

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