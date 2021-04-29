Insecurity: Mbaka calls for impeachment of Buhari, Uzodinma

The Chaplain of Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, is no longer happy with President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Hope Uzodimma, over their inability to curtail insecurity, corruption and bad governance, thereby making life more unbearable for citizens. Hence, he has called on the National Assembly and the Imo State House of Assembly to immediately impeach them.

Mbaka, in his latest preaching at the Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, lambasted the President for being weak and insincere to the citizens, even as he urged the National Assembly to impeach Buhari for there to be peace.

Mbaka also expressed dissatisfaction with Governor Hope Uzodimma since the Supreme Court of Nigeria declared him governor of Imo State, regretting that suffering and corruption have become the bane of the state.

According to Mbaka, “I supported President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Hope Uzodinma before when they were doing things right, but now, I have to speak against them, until they change for good.”

He condemned insecurity, suffering, corruption, fraudulence, bad governance, injustice and the killing of innocent people in the country, wondering why Fulani herders would kill people and displace them from their farmlands with the government doing practically nothing to sanction them.

“I do not know where Owerri Prison is. But if anyone is angry that the prison was broken and nobody is there any more, let the person go there and stay.”

He, however, showered praise on the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for being a God-sent to his race, even as he prayed to God to continue to direct, protect and guide him.

“I have never seen nor had anything to do with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before. But wherever he is, may God bless him. He is a man that has the courage to stand up for his people,” Mbaka said.

Recall that in the 2015 general election, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka fully supported Muhammadu Buhari to become president of Nigeria.

He told his followers that Buhari would right the wrongs of former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Again, in 2019, after Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha won the state election and was sworn in, Mbaka declared that Uzodimma would become governor and bring hope to Imo State.

