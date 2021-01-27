Insecurity: Makinde, Akeredolu, Ooni of Ife hold talks with Buhari

Latest NewsTop News
By Leon Usigbe-Abuja

Two South-West state governors,  Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as well as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, have met separately with President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in their region.

The two governors’ meeting on Wednesday followed that of the traditional ruler who was hosted by the president in his official residence on Tuesday night.

After his meeting, the Ooni told State House correspondents that he came to the president to stress the need not to allow the issue of insecurity in the country to be politicised.

Details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

New Service Chiefs: Don’t expect dramatic improvement of security ― Northern…

Latest News

We are investigating herdsmen invasion of farm in Ekiti ― Govt

Latest News

Police arrest man who allegedly killed wife, child with shovel in Anambra

Latest News

FEC okays National Quality policy, N9.44bn contracts for power, roads

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More