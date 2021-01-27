Insecurity: Makinde, Akeredolu, Ooni of Ife hold talks with Buhari

Two South-West state governors, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as well as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, have met separately with President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in their region.

The two governors’ meeting on Wednesday followed that of the traditional ruler who was hosted by the president in his official residence on Tuesday night.

After his meeting, the Ooni told State House correspondents that he came to the president to stress the need not to allow the issue of insecurity in the country to be politicised.

Details later…