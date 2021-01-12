Insecurity: It is FG’s responsibility to secure Oyo, others, says ADP

Action Democratic Party (ADP) has told All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to its responsibilities of securing the lives of residents in Oyo State, where cases of kidnapping, banditry and illegal entrance by invaders have been on the increase, saying it holds such as its primary responsibility under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The party also said the APC-led Federal Government under Buhari holds it as its primary responsibility in line with the country’s constitution to secure the lives and properties of all citizens, irrespective of their ethnic or religious background.

ADP made this call on Tuesday in a press statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, charging President Buhari not to fold his and keep looking, while every part of the country was ravaged by insecurity as such won’t be a good legacy, after expiration of his tenure in 2023.

This was just as the party recalled a similar call it made in the past over the invasion of some Jihadist fundamentalists, who were reportedly camped at Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, a border post to other international communities, adding: “Surprisingly, there was no response of the government to that.”

According to ADP, activities of bandits and other criminal elements, terrorizing, kidnapping, killing and maiming innocent residents, around Oke-Ogun, Saki, Ibarapa and others, is becoming unbearable, saying this had led to series of protests by the people in those areas.

It posited that this development had now called for urgent collaboration between the Federal Government and Oyo State government, to be able to frontally tackle the growing insecurity in the affected areas.

The party also charged critical stakeholders in the South-West zone, “not to allow but totally reject what appears as the importation of insecurity to the region, canvass for more support for Amotekun Corps, who have been helping in their own ways to flush out these criminals.”

ADP admonished politicians, especially those in South-West APC to avoid playing dirty politics with the issue of insecurity, calling on them to come together and avoid name-calling or blame-game, as everyone was open and vulnerable to being victim of this ugly situation.

The party, while speaking against the backdrop of successes recorded by the Amotekun security outfit recently, due “to their gallantry in confronting some bandits and militias in the forests, where they were reportedly camped, and said to have been terrorizing, killing farmers and other innocent people across South-West states,” argued that if the security situation in every part of Nigeria should be critically examined, the outcome as usual, would be a sad tale, due to the nation’s weakened security architecture.

The party commended the initiative of Amotekun, describing it as laudable and aimed at supporting the Federal Police in combating crimes, but quickly said there must be operational synergy amongst them, just as it frowned at a reported case “where Amotekun apprehended some criminals in Oyo State, but police in the same state refused to detain them for further investigation.”

Speaking further, ADP said there was need for President Buhari to holistically review the security architecture in the country, even as it commended the efforts of the nation’s security agents.

However, the party, while noting that governors were called Chief Security Officers of their respective states, “but the reality is that only the president has the constitutional power to direct IGP, said this was one of the reasons there must be restructuring or devolution of power that would bring about “a workable system that will truly serve and protect all citizens.”

“The reports of kidnapping in Lagos, Ekiti, Kogi, Benue, Ogun, Ondo, Niger, Kaduna, Enugu and other states, have continued to lead to heightened tension. Unfortunately, people have been blaming the governors who are not constitutionally empowered to summon police and other security agents to perform magic.

“While the efforts of our security agents must be commended, there is need for the president to holistically review their operations and introduce new tacts, compensations and other ideas, that will make them be more effective,” ADP said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…