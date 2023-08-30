Mercy Eke, a participant in the BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars edition, has offered her perspective on the recent clash between fellow housemates CeeC and Pere.

The disagreement erupted over differences in handling house chores.

Pere and CeeC usually take on the responsibility of cleaning the dining area in the mornings.

However, when CeeC expressed disinterest in doing it and suggested she would handle it later, other housemates, including Adekunle, raised concerns.

Adekunle emphasised the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties to maintain a clean living environment.

Pere volunteered to complete the task alone, and the matter seemed to have been resolved without further escalation as the housemates decided not to make a big issue out of it.

Ike, one of the housemates, conveyed the displeasure of the other housemates to CeeC about her behaviour during the meeting.

CeeC became upset, directing harsh words at both the housemates and Pere.

In her defence, she pointed out that Angel, Alex, and Mercy had also missed the meeting. She found it unfair to be singled out.

CeeC became upset and confronted Pere again.

During the confrontation, CeeC directed insults at Pere, including derogatory remarks about his family and even labelling him a coward.





Mercy Eke, while offering her opinion said, “They say they don’t want to do chores, so it can cause issues. They pick on it and shout, then create toxicity.

Toxicity will not win this season; it’s scratching them to be angry, to be mad, and to fight the whole universe. It’s not going to work this All Stars.”

Watch the video here:

Mercy – Toxicity will not win this season, it’s scratching them to be angry, to be mad Doyin – Ignore her ( Ceec) she’s looking for a fight, there’s nothing strong about her#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/LCZnWIYx80 — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) August 30, 2023

